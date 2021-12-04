PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in November

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,582. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

