Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

