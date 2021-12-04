People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Financial Contrast

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get People's United Financial alerts:

70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.15 $219.60 million $1.53 11.11 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.70 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for People’s United Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.