Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $108,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $72.64 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

