PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $20.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.