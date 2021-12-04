Pennon Group’s (PNN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,184.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,185.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.