Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 6,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 89,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,716. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

