Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNZS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market cap of £252.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.