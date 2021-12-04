Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Shares of CHAR stock opened at GBX 7.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.04. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.05 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

