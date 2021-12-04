PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 653,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 117,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

