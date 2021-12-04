Patrick G. Lepore Purchases 12,500 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VYNE opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

