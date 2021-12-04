Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 4.3%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57). 948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.47.

Get Parsley Box Group alerts:

In related news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.