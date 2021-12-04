Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

PRRWF stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

