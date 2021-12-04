Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.77

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 38561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

