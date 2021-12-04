Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 834,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,851 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 696,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.15 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.