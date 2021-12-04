Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,384 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Century Aluminum worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

CENX stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.