Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.39 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

