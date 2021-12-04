Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

AAR stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

