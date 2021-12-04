Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Albany International worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Truist cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

