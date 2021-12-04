Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 29.8% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $76.45 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.66 or 0.08299952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,437.68 or 0.99422539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,091,340 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

