Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.