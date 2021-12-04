Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

