Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,516 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.74 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.