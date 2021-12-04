Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,096,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

