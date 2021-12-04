Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,124 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Cato worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

