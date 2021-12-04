PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Hits $63.82 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and $419,064.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016879 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015509 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,793,022,809 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

