Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

