Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian Buys 16,000,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

