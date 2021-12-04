Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.