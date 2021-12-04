Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $81.67 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

