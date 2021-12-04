Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.97 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

