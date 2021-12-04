Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

