Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orange by 1,371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 495,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Orange by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.