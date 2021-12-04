Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in November

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS RKNEF opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Optiva has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

About Optiva

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

