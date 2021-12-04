OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

