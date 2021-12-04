OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

