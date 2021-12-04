Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of CRBU opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

