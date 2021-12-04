Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $70,471.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

