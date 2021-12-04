Open Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $670,054.82 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $670,054.82 and approximately $575,929.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00238606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

