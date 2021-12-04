Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.70 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

OOMA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.81. 216,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.