OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $61,039.78 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.42 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $656.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

