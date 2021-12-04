Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Oncorus posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oncorus by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Oncorus by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.