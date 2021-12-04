Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $310.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.30 million and the highest is $310.91 million. Omnicell reported sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 498,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

