Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.99

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.99 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.33). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 7,310,877 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of £48.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

