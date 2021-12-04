Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Deanne Rhynard Sells 5,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $754,250.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00.

OLO stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

