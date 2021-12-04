Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.762-1.772 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $12.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,044. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

