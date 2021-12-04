Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.