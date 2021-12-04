Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Okta stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,608. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.