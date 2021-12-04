Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Okta stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,608. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00.
In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
