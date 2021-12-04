OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy’s third-quarter earnings and sales improved year over year. The company’s systematic investment to upgrade its infrastructure will cater to the demand from expanding customer base. The company has plans to add more renewable assets in its generation portfolio and retire 850 MW of legacy gas units in the next few years. Also, it plans to invest $4.14 billion in the next few years to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to its portfolio. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, adherence to stringent rules and regulations, increased competition and failure to recover fuel costs could impact profitability. The risk of unplanned outages of its generation units and the failure of suppliers to provide contracted coal and natural gas per contract can adversely impact performance.”

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.