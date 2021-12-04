Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 150.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 68.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPV opened at $16.90 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

